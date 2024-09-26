Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 45.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,257 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 66.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Masimo Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $133.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

