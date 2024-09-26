Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WEX by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,214.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,985 shares of company stock worth $1,094,907 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

WEX stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average is $198.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

