Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kyndryl by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $54,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

