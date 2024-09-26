Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.