Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $659,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

