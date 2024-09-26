Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 529,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 185,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 33,628.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.