Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.34.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

