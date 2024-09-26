Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

