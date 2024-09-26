Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

