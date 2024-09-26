Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,726 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after buying an additional 489,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $40,092,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after acquiring an additional 137,264 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Visteon by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

