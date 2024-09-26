Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,417 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,303,000. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $67,717,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 516,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,712 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,538,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

TSEM stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

