Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

