Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Crane by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $162.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

