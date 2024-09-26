Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE KOF opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

