Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 965 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 264,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 169,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

