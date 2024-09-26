Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Roku Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

