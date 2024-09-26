Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 277,311 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 261,175 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

