Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $194.04 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.