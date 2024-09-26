Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
