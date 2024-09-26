Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Raises Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.824 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
Shares of VONE opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $260.10.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
