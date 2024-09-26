Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Raises Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.824 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.