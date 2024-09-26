Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %
VONV opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
