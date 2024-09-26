Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %

VONV opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

