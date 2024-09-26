Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

