Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $961.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $211.89.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.