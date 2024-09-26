Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $961.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $211.89.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
