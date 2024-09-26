Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.814 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VTWV opened at $145.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
