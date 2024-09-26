Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.785 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTHR opened at $252.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $253.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.92 and a 200-day moving average of $237.25.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

