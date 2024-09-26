Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,077,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.