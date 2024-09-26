Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 12-Month High at $238.41

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.41 and last traded at $237.54, with a volume of 65951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

