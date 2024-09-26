Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $525.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $527.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $506.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

