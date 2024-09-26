Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.89

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.89 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 3119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $932.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

