Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

VFMO opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $543.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average is $150.58.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

