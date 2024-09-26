Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTEW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Vast Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.