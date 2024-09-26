Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 44.9% in September

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

VSTA opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.10. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

