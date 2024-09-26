Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) to Strong-Buy

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.60.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
