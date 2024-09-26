VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.65

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 18339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get VEON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEON

VEON Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in VEON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in VEON by 8.1% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,739,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in VEON by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in VEON by 8.5% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.