Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veralto were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Veralto by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Veralto by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 33,575.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

