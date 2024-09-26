Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Verastem stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

