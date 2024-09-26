Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.18

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 19815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -24.00%.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,673,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the first quarter worth $8,503,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $8,154,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 1,983.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 507,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 482,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

