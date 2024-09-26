Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.23.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $265.16 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

