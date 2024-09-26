Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 130,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

