Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $461.76 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.85 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.53 and a 200-day moving average of $453.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $15,768,284. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

