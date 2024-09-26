VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Rob Laidlaw Sells 29,500 Shares

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$274,350.00.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VerticalScope alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$450,000.00.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

FORA traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.04 million, a PE ratio of 120.43 and a beta of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORA. TD Securities increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VerticalScope

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.