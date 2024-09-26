Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 1.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.10 and last traded at $99.23. Approximately 2,796,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,511,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.