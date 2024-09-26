Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $379.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 379 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.18), with a volume of 62761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($5.18).

Several analysts have commented on VSVS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.77) to GBX 530 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.56) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 983.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 415.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 458.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,897.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Collis purchased 4,605 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £19,893.60 ($26,638.46). 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

