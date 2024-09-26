Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 3,029 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,846.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 1,752,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,191. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -444.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 202,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,608,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

