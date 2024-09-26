Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 807.3% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PETRY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Vibra Energia has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

About Vibra Energia

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

