VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 948,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,453,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after buying an additional 1,739,147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 69.2% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

