Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stake Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Victory Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.