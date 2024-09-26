VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 6.53% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CIL traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.93. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.26.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

