VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the August 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USTB opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.