VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the August 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of USTB opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $50.91.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
