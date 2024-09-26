Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.50 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 228.23 ($3.06). Approximately 339,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 113,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.75).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Videndum
Videndum Stock Down 18.7 %
About Videndum
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.