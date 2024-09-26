Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.50 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 228.23 ($3.06). Approximately 339,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 113,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.58. The firm has a market cap of £214.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,166.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

